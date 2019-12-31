Vehicle catches fire at Thevara; none injured

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A tempo traveller caught fire near the Old Venduruthy bridge, Thevara, on Monday morning. The vehicle owned by Kochi native Subin Thomas was going towards Fort Kochi when fire engulfed the vehicle. It is suspected that short-circuit from the battery led to the fire.

“The incident took place at 8.30 am. Subin found smoke coming out of the bonnet when the vehicle reached Thevara junction. He parked the vehicle near the Old Venduruthy bridge to check what went wrong,” said Samar M, Subin’s friend. When the vehicle’s bonnet was opened, the fire spread to other parts of the vehicle. “Though Samar tried his best to douse the fire by pouring water, he could not contain it. The onlookers didn’t come forward to help him. They were busy shooting pictures of the fire with their smart phones,” Samar said.

Two fire tenders from Cochin Port Trust and one each from Club Road and Mattanchery fire force stations reached the spot and snuffed out the fire. “By the time the fire tenders arrived, almost all parts of the vehicle were gutted. Had the onlookers helped, the impact could have been reduced,” said a traffic police officer.