Home Cities Kochi

Vehicle catches fire at Thevara; none injured

A tempo traveller caught fire near the Old Venduruthy bridge, Thevara, on Monday morning.

Published: 31st December 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The wreckage of the tempo traveller, destroyed in the blaze caused by a short circuit, near Old Vendurthy bridge at Thevara on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A tempo traveller caught fire near the Old Venduruthy bridge, Thevara, on Monday morning. The vehicle owned by Kochi native Subin Thomas was going towards Fort Kochi when fire engulfed the vehicle. It is suspected that short-circuit from the battery led to the fire.

“The incident took place at 8.30 am. Subin found smoke coming out of the bonnet when the vehicle reached Thevara junction. He parked the vehicle near the Old Venduruthy bridge to check what went wrong,” said Samar M, Subin’s friend. When the vehicle’s bonnet was opened, the fire spread to other parts of the vehicle. “Though Samar tried his best to douse the fire by pouring water, he could not contain it. The onlookers didn’t come forward to help him. They were busy shooting pictures of the fire with their smart phones,” Samar said. 

Two fire tenders from Cochin Port Trust and one each from Club Road and Mattanchery fire force stations reached the spot and snuffed out the fire. “By the time the fire tenders arrived, almost all parts of the vehicle were gutted. Had the onlookers helped, the impact could have been reduced,” said a traffic police officer.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp