Home Cities Kochi

The Shadow of the Steam Engine: A fight for home

It is of no surprise why Arromel is fiercely protective of his new found home. 

Published: 04th February 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: “This is my home.  Nobody gets it," said Arromel, one of the two protagonists in Vestin Verghese's 'The Shadow of the Steam Engine'. Having lost their home in the dreaded tsunami, Arromel and his sister Ambili find refuge in a deserted steam engine. It is of no surprise why Arromel is fiercely protective of his new found home. 

The sea which he had resonated with had turned its back on his family sweeping away his father (his mother had passed away during Ambili's birth), his home and fishing boat. A steam engine was a far cry, in comparison to a home on the seaside yet Arromel and Ambili, who had been packed off to the Jig Jigolly station, treasured the place and fought for their lives saving their homes and Jig Jigolly.

Lines such as, "The moment I saw this engine home, I fell in love with it. This is my home, now and forever," and "This is the loveliest home a child can wish for, a home on the rails in the middle of the forest," speaks volumes about Arromel's and Ambili's state of mind regarding home.

'The Shadow of the Steam Engine', as cited, is a classic thriller for children over 10 and adults who are young at heart. It shouldn't amaze one that Vestin who has authored stories for children's magazines has hit the right notes with 'The Shadow of the Steam Engine'.

With an array of characters such as Aunt Menaka, a magician and Vulture Paramu, fighting the good versus the bad, the book reminds one of classics read during childhood. Especially that of Enid Blyton, replete with food references such as 'Kozhikodon kozhi biriyani', 'string hoppers', 'Kuttanadan duck' and 'Malgova mango pudding'. 

With Thevar, the villian in the story, at their heels, Arromel, Ambili and Thamara, their friend who lived in their forest, battle their lives trying to nip the evil in its bud. The forthcoming and courageous Arromel, Ambili with her inner-sightedness and Thamara, a warrior, is the perfect trio to fight Thevar. From using a lantern to ward off evil to hardened efforts such as a bow and arrow, the children will go to any lengths to save their home. Ending on a fine note, 'The Shadow of the Steam Engine', is a testimony to the warriors who have had to struggle to save their homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Shadow of the Steam Engine Dreaded tsunami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp