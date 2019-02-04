The Shadow of the Steam Engine: A fight for home

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “This is my home. Nobody gets it," said Arromel, one of the two protagonists in Vestin Verghese's 'The Shadow of the Steam Engine'. Having lost their home in the dreaded tsunami, Arromel and his sister Ambili find refuge in a deserted steam engine. It is of no surprise why Arromel is fiercely protective of his new found home.

The sea which he had resonated with had turned its back on his family sweeping away his father (his mother had passed away during Ambili's birth), his home and fishing boat. A steam engine was a far cry, in comparison to a home on the seaside yet Arromel and Ambili, who had been packed off to the Jig Jigolly station, treasured the place and fought for their lives saving their homes and Jig Jigolly.

Lines such as, "The moment I saw this engine home, I fell in love with it. This is my home, now and forever," and "This is the loveliest home a child can wish for, a home on the rails in the middle of the forest," speaks volumes about Arromel's and Ambili's state of mind regarding home.

'The Shadow of the Steam Engine', as cited, is a classic thriller for children over 10 and adults who are young at heart. It shouldn't amaze one that Vestin who has authored stories for children's magazines has hit the right notes with 'The Shadow of the Steam Engine'.

With an array of characters such as Aunt Menaka, a magician and Vulture Paramu, fighting the good versus the bad, the book reminds one of classics read during childhood. Especially that of Enid Blyton, replete with food references such as 'Kozhikodon kozhi biriyani', 'string hoppers', 'Kuttanadan duck' and 'Malgova mango pudding'.

With Thevar, the villian in the story, at their heels, Arromel, Ambili and Thamara, their friend who lived in their forest, battle their lives trying to nip the evil in its bud. The forthcoming and courageous Arromel, Ambili with her inner-sightedness and Thamara, a warrior, is the perfect trio to fight Thevar. From using a lantern to ward off evil to hardened efforts such as a bow and arrow, the children will go to any lengths to save their home. Ending on a fine note, 'The Shadow of the Steam Engine', is a testimony to the warriors who have had to struggle to save their homes.