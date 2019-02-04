Home Cities Kochi

Dearth of young hands ail handicraft industry

The traditional handicrafts industry no longer strikes gen-next artisan’s fancy.

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The traditional handicrafts industry no longer strikes gen-next artisan’s fancy. The reasons are many but the prime one is the lack of monetary benefits fitting the amount of work and time that they have to put in to create a piece of art. The situation is thus that the number of people active in this industry can be counted on the fingers of two hands.

According to a former Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd officer, there are different types of handicrafts. “The crafts are differentiated on the basis of the raw material used to work upon. In the past, one could easily find at least one artisan in a village. But now the situation is thus that a person will have to travel the entire panchayat to seek out one,” he said.

“The youngsters are not at all interested in entering the business. Nearly all the kids find the job tiring and without ample returns, so they go out and enter jobs according to their education qualification. In the past during the Vijayadashami festival, at least a 1,000 youngsters used to seek the blessings of their guru to learn the art,” he said. “Today, no such functions are held,” he added. The reasons are many, said an artisan. “Even though private stores do sell handicrafts, they don’t deal in a variety of products. Besides, the middlemen play the spoilsport. When our products come to the store, they are priced in thousands while we get a pittance.

The price and unavailability of raw materials too have made matters worse,” he said. The only solace for people like us are the expos organised by the Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd, he added.

“Artisans do sell a lot of pieces at these expos, but they are not a regular means of livelihood. What we want is the Handicraft Corporation to procure our products and market them in a better way. Marketing is being done poorly and this is the reason why pieces procured by the corporation lie gathering dust in the emporiums,” he said. According to the former Handicraft  Corporation officer, the corporation is unable to meet the annual target due to poor marketing strategies. “The private players do better in this scenario since the staff they employ are dedicated to selling their wares unlike those employed in the government-owned emporiums. They lack the zeal and passion towards their work,” he said.

