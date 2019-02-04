Home Cities Kochi

Fathima for Hope: Diagnosed with cancer, discovers art

Fathima Zuhara Rafeeq

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: What is hope? Courtesy the World Wide Web, it is the confident expectation of positive outcomes, with regard to the events and current circumstances in life. It is something Thalassery native Fathima Zuhara Rafeeq understands and relies on with all her heart. Her artworks, result of her belief in hope, were exhibited at Cochin Cancer Society’s Communion 2019 at Sree Purna Auditorium in Poonithura on Sunday.

Fathima, in her early forties, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer Stage III in 2013. Her tryst with the canvas and paint began during her two-year remission period. “A friend gifted me with a canvas and asked me to engage in something artistic rather than being idle. That is the first time I held a canvas in my hand,” she says.

With no training in the art field to back her up, the mother of two was surprised by how realistic her works turned out to be. 

“I had never painted before being diagnosed with cancer. From a young age, I used to appreciate art though. I began experimenting with colours. But I was shocked when people began coming forward to buy my works,” says Fathima. 

While she was getting on with her newfound passion, cancer made a reappearance in her life in 2015. Since then, Fathima has been getting on and off treatment, including radiation and chemotherapy. But this new development did not throw her off the track. “I had two options. I could be depressed, hopeless and could have given up. The other option: I could be happy and hopeful of a better tomorrow. I chose the second one. And it was only possible through art,” she says. 

What does painting mean to her? “Every time I put up the canvas on the easel, I feel as excited as a child opening her presents. More than me, it is my 64-year-old mother who is happier. She was worried when I got sick and wanted me to do something with my life. She is over the moon that I finally found my calling,” says Fathima. 

A self-taught artist focusing on nature, Fathima does acrylic and oil paintings. What is interesting about her work is her use of blue and green colours. “I believe these are colours of hope. I want my works to give viewers a sense of hope and calmness,” she says. 

At the exhibition, 13 of her works were put on display. Along with the paintings are painted curios made out of terracotta. Her works are branded ‘Fathima for Hope’. “This is the first time I am exhibiting my works. Eleven of these have been sold,” she says.

Fathima has a message to convey: Inspire fellow cancer patients not to lose hope. “Conducting an exhibition was never even in my dreams. But this gave me happiness and hope. I am just spreading them with those fighting the same battle. If I can do it, they can as well. If my products give them hope to fight, that is enough for me,” she says. 

Helmed by Dr V P Gangadharan, Cochin Cancer Society is a society for cancer patients, their family and doctors who treat them.

