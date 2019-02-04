Kalamassery man turns hero; averts a major disaster

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Maintaining one's calmness and logical thinking during an extremely adverse situation needs a lot of courage and selflessness. And, 24-year-old Abdul Salam proved he is a braveheart when his timely intervention helped avert a huge disaster. The incident happened on Saturday morning at Premier Junction in Kalamassery when a mini lorry carrying LPG cylinders caught fire.

"When I saw the smoke billowing out of the lorry, I ran towards it. But, there was no fire extinguisher in the vehicle, so I immediately got one from a nearby bank and petrol pump. Fire and Rescue Department arrived on time. Though many ran away in fear, a lot of people joined me with water, quelling the fire. Many drivers who were waiting for the signal too turned up to help," said Abdul Salam, who has a diploma in civil engineering from a private institution in Aluva.

Abdul Salam, a lorry driver, learned fire fighting as part of his civil engineering curriculum. The youngster, hailing from HMT Colony at Kalamassery, is the sole breadwinner of his four-member family.

For his brave deed, V K Ebrahim Kunju MLA and Kalamassery Municipality chairperson Rukhiya Jamal, along with public, visited him to congratulate him.

According to the Fire Force officers, the lorry was engaged by a private gas agency for household distribution. It carried 62 cylinders. The Fire Force unit from Eloor Fire Station led by station officer Jude Thadeus, rushed to the spot around 10.30 am.

"We spotted smoke near the engine of the lorry. It may be due to leakage of fuel on to the hot silencer following a burst in the line from the tank to the fuel pump,” said an officer.

Honouring him

The Kalamassery Municipal Council is planning to organise a meeting to congratulate.

Abdul Salam soon. "We are going to take up the matter in next council meeting and convene the event without any delay. The council is planning for a large event attended by the representatives from the district," said councillor Abdul S.