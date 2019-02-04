Home Cities Kochi

Police yet to receive concrete leads on Ravi Poojari’s involvement

The City police had conducted investigations in Mangaluru and Bengaluru in connection with the incident but failed to trace the culprits fired.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While reports are in the air that Mumbai underworld don Ravi Poojari who was arrested in Senegal would be quizzed in connection with the shooting incident at actor Leena Maria Paul’s beauty parlour, the investigators are yet to ascertain the Mumbai gangster’s involvement in the entire episode.

According to top officers with Kochi City Police they have not yet identified that Ravi Poojari was behind the shooting incident that occurred on December 15, when two miscreants fired a country-made pistol at the Nail Artistry in Kadavantra and dropped a paper with ‘Ravi Poojari’ written on it before leaving the spot.  

The arrest of Poojari has rekindled the hopes of city police of solving the daylight firing in the busy location in Kochi and there are reports that City Police would approach Interpol seeking permission to interrogate the gangster in connection with the incident. However, according to the officers, it was a laborious task since the absence of concrete evidence corroborating the links of Poojari.

“We have not reached the conclusion Ravi Poojari was behind the incident. Besides, we could establish his links only when acquiring any scientific evidence proving the veracity of the phone calls reportedly made by him”, said a top officer with the investigation team.

According to the officers, they are unaware of the matter when he would be brought to India by the agencies. Besides, Poojari was involved in more than 70 cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, almost all of them were sensational than the Kochi case.

A Malayalam news channel aired the audio clip of the phone call received from the person claiming to be Ravi Poojari. A man claiming to be the gangster had earlier called the news channel on December 19 claiming he was involved in the incident.

 According to the police officers, the actress had before received threats and a demand to pay up around Rs 25 crore from Ravi Poojari. Meanwhile, ACP Thrikkakara P P Shams, who is heading the investigation team probing the incident, has been transferred to Kattapana.

