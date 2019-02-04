Preserving the British era relics

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Did you know that several of the benches at Fort Kochi were manufactured in 1937 to commemorate the coronation of George VI and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon as King and Queen of England?

Recently, a bench bearing the year of its making and the emblem of the British Kingdom was discovered by the Taluk Office Welfare Staff Committee. Taking its historical significance into consideration, a request has been forwarded to the Fort Kochi Sub-Collector to ensure steps to preserve the piece of street furniture as an antique.

"We have submitted the request to the sub-collector who has assured us steps will be taken at the earliest. Though there were talks about such benches, it was only recently that we were able to identify it. Most of it is in a shambles but it can be recovered with proper care. We have already prepared notes on its historical significance. With a little support, it can be put for display for tourists," said Joseph Hurtis, Tahsildar, Taluk office, Fort Kochi.

Among their recent finds is a Karingalthotti, a bathtub built in single natural rock believed to have been constructed in 1866, when the local administration consisting of British officers started functioning.

"It was discovered over two weeks ago when we were cleaning the premises. We had employed labourers to dig up several areas as part of the cleanliness drive when we discovered this tub. Experts on history and archaeology were roped in to identify its significance which has been confirmed. The Taluk Office has iron rails on its windows and history proves the rooms were used by the police to lock up prisoners. The bathtub was probably constructed at that time," he said.

Re-enacting history

The master pillar of a chimney and street lamp run with kerosene used during the British rule still stands tall near the Vasco Da Gama Square in Fort Kochi. In those days, there was a system when the kerosene lamps were lit by lamplighters.

"It was before the single tube light era. The lamps used to be lit on a daily basis. We have submitted a proposal before the sub-collector to re-develop the chimney lamp located at Vasco Da Gama square. Once the lamps are re-designed, we can re-enact the lighting the lamp every Sundays. This can be a tourist attraction," said Joseph.