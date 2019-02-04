Seeking a booster in e-vehicles

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when e-vehicles are making a significant impact, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac's announcement of 50 per cent deduction on registration charges for electric vehicles has been widely welcomed. However, not without apprehensions.

According to the Kerala Electric Vehicle Dealers Association (KEVDA), while the decision is an encouraging one, the move won't make much of an impact in the e-vehicle sector.

"As of now, the registration charge for an electric auto is Rs 3,200. Deducting it by half is not going to make a huge difference. Our real issue is the unavailability of batteries. While lithium batteries have just made an entry to Kerala market, its viability isn't assured as lithium is not very heat resistant. Besides, there are just two dealers in Kerala who sell Exide batteries for electric vehicles," said Georgekutty Kariyanappally, president, Kerala Electrical Vehicle Dealers Association.

As per the dealers, if the government wants to popularise e-vehicles in the public transport sector, the most important thing is to ensure the supply of batteries or charging stations in at least the three major cities of Kerala. "With the success of electric buses on the Sabarimala route, it has been proved that electric vehicles can be the best mode of public transport. An electric auto needs five units of electricity which costs just `25 to run 70-80 km. This can be a very green and economic model if the government is ready to arrange the infrastructure," said Georgekutty.

KEVDA has also decided to meet this week to discuss the government's EV policy. "As of now, there are eight dealers in Kerala. We are holding our meeting this time in Kollam and will bring these issues to the notice of the authorities," he added.

Little support from banks

According to KEVDA, the majority of banks are hesitant to give loans for purchasing electric vehicles. "Except for Punjab National Bank, most nationalised banks are hesitant to provide loans. If the common man should find e-vehicles a feasible option, loan facilities should be available at District Cooperative Banks or scheduled banks. Our only hope these days is the ESAF Bank," said the KEVDA president.

The organisation is also planning to popularise e-vehicle among women as a tool for self-employment.