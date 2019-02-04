63-year-old shining bright on track and court 

Express News Service

KOCHI: Age is never a barrier when passion and zest drive the quest for fulfilling dreams. With high hopes and great insight, 63-year-old Rosa Chandy is on a quest to fulfil her never-ending passion for sports. Even in her 60s, she participated in the 38th Masters Athletic Championship held at St Thomas College Thope Stadium in Thrissur in January.

Rosa won two gold medals in 300 m hurdles and 80 m hurdles and a silver medal in long jump, in the senior women category thereby bagging the overall championship title for Ernakulam. In December, she also won a gold medal in long jump and a silver medal in 100 m race under the same category in All Kerala Senior Athletics Meet 2018 held at Maharajas College Ground.

Participating in the half marathon in 2014 gave Rosa the confidence to participate in the athletic meet at the district and state levels. “I have been participating in the athletic meets for the past few years. It was a sort of challenge for me at this age, especially having self-trained regularly. My training comprised running across the road near my house every evening,” she says.

Rosa’s passion for sports began since her childhood. She eventually became an overall champion at St John’s High School, Kannur. Even though she took a break from sports during her graduation and post graduation studies, her love for sports was renewed after she was employed as a science teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Naval Base. “Since 1998, I have been a regular participant of the Master’s Athletic Championship except in 2006. This was the only event in which athletes over the age of 35 years were able to participate. I also had the support from my co-workers at school,” says Rosa.

At an age when most people dream of retiring, she was also set on pursuing another dream of hers: Becoming a lawyer. Her hard work paid off when she achieved the eighth rank in the law entrance exam in the state. In May 2018, she was enrolled as an advocate after her Bachelors in Law from Ernakulam Law College. Currently, Rosa practises law under B Mohanlal, a senior advocate of Kerala High Court. All through this, she had the unconditional support of her family. “Unlike others, I never gave up my passion for sports with the growing family commitments. Even at this age, I do love to inspire my children to practice sports,” she says.