125 publishers for Krithi-2019 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The organisers of Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival 2019 have wrapped up the bookings for stalls early this year owing to the heavy demand from publishers. Construction of 250 stalls in the fully air-conditioned pavilion at Marine Drive is progressing swiftly. So far, the organisers have received bookings from more than 125 publishers from Kerala and outside. Besides them, the fair, which will kick off from February 8, will also house stalls of 22 small-time publishers.

The publishers include leading English publishing houses like Penguin Random House, Oxford University Press, Cambridge University Press, McGraw Hill, S Chand & Co; children’s publishers such as Amar Chithra Katha, Scholastics, Thulika, Spider and Pegasus; and almost all Malayalam publishers.