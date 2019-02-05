Abhinand, absolutely creative

KOCHI: A competition aimed at inspiring a new generation of artists to foster change through creativity, Absolut Creative, by Absolut, a vodka brand, has launched its biggest collaboration effort in its history, encouraging artists from across the globe to create expressions that bring to life what it means to them.
Thiruvananthapuram-based artist Abhinand has also submitted his entry for the Absolut Creative competition with a digital illustration on the theme ‘Love cannot be defined, it’s an expression.’
A techie, Abhinand is known for his immensely talented, creatively quirky, intelligent work that he cleverly places on unexpected canvases ranging from plastic sheets to pvc sheets replete with his signature. A stencil artist, it has been only six months since his inculcation into art.
This techie-cum-artist likes to experiment with different mediums. This led him to send his entry to the Absolut Creative Competition. “I was browsing online where I came across the competition. It was interesting and I considered submitting my entry. My artwork includes the diversity of individuals from different cultures who express themselves through art, music and dance. I hope to get a positive reply at the end of the competition,” says Abhinand.