Abhinand, absolutely creative

This techie-cum-artist likes to experiment with different mediums.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI:   A competition aimed at inspiring a new generation of artists to foster change through creativity, Absolut Creative, by Absolut, a vodka brand, has launched its biggest collaboration effort in its history, encouraging artists from across the globe to create expressions that bring to life what it means to them.

Abhinand’s entry for the
competition

Thiruvananthapuram-based artist Abhinand has also submitted his entry for the Absolut Creative competition with a digital illustration on the theme ‘Love cannot be defined, it’s an expression.’ 

A techie, Abhinand is known for his immensely talented, creatively quirky, intelligent work that he cleverly places on unexpected canvases ranging from plastic sheets to pvc sheets replete with his signature. A stencil artist, it has been only six months since his inculcation into art.

This techie-cum-artist likes to experiment with different mediums. This led him to send his entry to the Absolut Creative Competition. “I was browsing online where I came across the competition. It was interesting and I considered submitting my entry. My artwork includes the diversity of individuals from different cultures who express themselves through art, music and dance. I hope to get a positive reply at the end of the competition,” says Abhinand.

