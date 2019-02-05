Cops intensify investigation in murder-case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City police has intensified the manhunt for the accused who allegedly murdered a 42-year- old man in an inebriated state at Maradu on Sunday night. According to the police, Johnson, 30, hailing from Nettur, has gone underground.

Anil of Inchakkal was stabbed by Johnson following a verbal spat while they were having a drink at the former’s residence. However, it is not known yet what exactly triggered the murder. The police conducted searches at a few locations in Tamil Nadu where Johnson is suspected to have stayed.