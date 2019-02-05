Rs 590 crore for Phase-II development of Vyttila Hub 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The governing body of the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday, has approved the Phase II development plan for Vyttila Mobility Hub. As per the plan, the state government is expected to fund Rs 118 crore of the total Rs 590 crore needed for the project. There is also an in principle sanction from French funding agency Agence Française de Développement (AFD) to fund Rs 472 crore on a long term loan basis. The estimated time needed to complete the project is two years.

The initial plan was to construct phase two in a PPP model and tender was floated for the same. However the same was not successful. The French agency is also funding the phase one and two of the Kochi Metro project. In this second phase of development, the VMHS is planning to convert the existing centre to a state of the art Mobility Hub interconnecting various modes of transport. The second phase will cover an area of approximately 26.8 acres. The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will be the executing agency of the project. The plan is to retain 41 per cent of the area as green and the total terminal area will be 27 per cent and for road and transportation, the remaining 32 per cent will be used.

VMHS will focus on providing seamless connectivity between various modes of transport like buses, metro, ferry, water metro, auto rickshaws and cabs in a passenger-centric manner. VMHS will stress on the need to provide a well-planned infrastructure that prioritizes pedestrians and non-motorised transport users and ensures their safety. The Kochi metro station is located at the existing hub and there will also be a boat jetty on the other side. The Vyttila Mobility Hub will play a crucial role in integrating various modes of transport in the coming years.

Transport Minister A K Saseendran, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran, Agriculture Minister Sunil Kumar, Minister for Co-Operation and Tourism Kadakampally Surendran, Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, and other top officials attended the meeting.