Home Cities Kochi

Rs 590 crore for Phase-II development of Vyttila Hub 

The initial plan was to construct phase two in a PPP model and tender was floated for the same.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Artist’s impression of the Phase II development of the Vyttila Hub

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The governing body of the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday, has approved the Phase II development plan for Vyttila Mobility Hub. As per the plan, the state government is expected to fund Rs 118 crore of the total Rs 590 crore needed for the project. There is also an in principle sanction from French funding agency Agence Française de Développement (AFD) to fund Rs 472 crore on a long term loan basis. The estimated time needed to complete the project is two years. 

The initial plan was to construct phase two in a PPP model and tender was floated for the same. However the same was not successful.  The French agency is also funding the phase one and two of the Kochi Metro project.  In this second phase of development, the VMHS is planning to convert the existing centre to a state of the art Mobility Hub interconnecting various modes of transport. The second phase will cover an area of approximately 26.8 acres. The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will be the executing agency of the project. The plan is to retain 41 per cent of the area as green and the total terminal area will be 27 per cent and for road and transportation, the remaining 32 per cent will be used.

VMHS will focus on providing seamless connectivity between various modes of transport like buses, metro, ferry, water metro, auto rickshaws and cabs in a passenger-centric manner. VMHS will stress on the need to provide a well-planned infrastructure that prioritizes pedestrians and non-motorised transport users and ensures their safety. The Kochi metro station is located at the existing hub and there will also be a boat jetty on the other side. The Vyttila Mobility Hub will play a crucial role in integrating various modes of transport in the coming years. 

Transport Minister  A K Saseendran, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran, Agriculture Minister Sunil Kumar, Minister for Co-Operation and Tourism Kadakampally Surendran, Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, and other top officials attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vyttila Mobility Hub Society Pinarayi Vijayan Vyttila Hub 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp