Governor P Sathasivam to inaugurate the smart classrooms at St Albert’s College on Friday

Governor Justice P Sathasivam will inaugurate the smart classrooms at the St Albert’s college auditorium on Friday. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Governor Justice P Sathasivam will inaugurate the smart classrooms at the St Albert’s college auditorium on Friday. St Albert’s College is all set to be a wholly integrated e-learning facility with smart classrooms and e-governance systems. The integrated learning facility is part of the first phase of works by Vidyadhanam Trust of Professor KV Thomas MP, aimed at reducing book based studies and give more focus on e-learning, helping in the setting up of E classrooms in various educational institutions in the district. 

“The project expense was around `7 lakhs, and each classroom in the college has projector, screen and laptop. The screens can be used for writing as well as projecting. We will set up smart classrooms in more colleges soon,” K V Thomas, MP said.  

Samoohya Seva awards
The Samoohya Seva award given by Vidyadhanam trust will be handed over to Varappuzha Archdiocese and St Albert’s College by the governor during the event. The recipients of the award were selected for their efforts during the flood. The Varappuzha Archdiocese had opened 110 camps and gave disaster relief kits to 50,000 families, utensil kits to 1500 families and cattle to 350 families.

Plans to build 125 houses for the victims of the flood is also underway. A total of 11 houses has already been made.Hibi Eden MLA, Soumini Jain, Mayor Kochi Corporation and Rev Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil, Metropolitan Archbishop of Verapoly will attend the event.

