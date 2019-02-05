Home Cities Kochi

Kerala HC displeased with lag in assisting fishermen families 

The court issued the order on the petition of widows and children of the fishermen.

Published: 05th February 2019

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Expressing displeasure over not providing immediate assistance to the legal heirs of four fishermen who died in the boat mishap off Beypore coast, the Kerala High Court has directed the state government to inform the court whether the state government had given any person other than the victims of recent flood money for the period from January 1, 2018 up to this date, from any fund for rehabilitation.

The court directed the state government to file a statement explaining the criteria for disbursing compensation to the victims, before deciding as to whether any such direction was required from the court. 

The court issued the order on the petition of widows and children of the fishermen.The petitioner sought compensation for the loss sustained by them due to the death of the fishermen. When the petition came up for hearing, Yash Thomas Mannully, counsel for the petitioners informed that not even an interim relief was given to the petitioners, even though they find it very difficult to survive. 

Kerala High Court Fishermen

