Ambika Sudhakaran, leading from the front on Republic Day

KOCHI: Lieutenant Ambika Sudhakaran says she will never forget how her heart swelled with pride as she marched with the 144-sailor contingent at Delhi’s Rajpath on Republic Day. “It was a moment for India and the best experience I have had so far,” she gushes over the telephone. Working as an Assistant Judge Advocate in the Indian Navy she is following in her father’s footsteps. “I grew up in a Naval household. My father was a high-ranking officer who travelled across the country with his family.

I used to hear a lot of stories from him and his colleagues which is probably why I fell in love with the defence forces and the Navy. Being a daughter of a Naval officer and now an officer myself is very satisfying,” she said.Ambika, who completed her graduation in law from the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) says she immediately grabbed the opportunity to join the forces when she came across an advertisement in the newspaper.

“Women need degrees to apply for a job in the Navy. After completing my course at NUALS, I worked in a law firm in Bangalore for three years after which I decided to apply to the Navy. The interview was tough but I was among two girls selected to the job,” says Ambika.

Though she has never participated in the National Cadet Corps during her school or college years, she believes she has always been physically fit and her endurance levels were good. So, was the selection to be part of the Republic Day parade easy? “It was not, really. They had first invited volunteers who wanted to be part of the parade. I didn’t have any second thoughts and gave my name. We were called for the test. After selection, it was a tough time for many months,” said Ambika, who joined the sailor contingent, the members of whom had recently graduated from INS Chillika, the sailor training establishment.

According to her, her day began very early, at 4 am. “The Army and Navy are known for their punctuality and discipline. I knew what I was getting into but I loved every moment of it including the vigorous workouts, the biting cold and the test of endurance. It taught me lessons which will stay with me for an entire lifetime,” she said.

Among the two sessions, which were held on a daily basis, the first was a test of their stamina.

“Our contingent leader needed to know whether we were up for the task which is why we were asked to march for several kilometres at a stretch. At Vijay Chowk, we marched for 14 kms. In December, Delhi had become very cold and we were all freezing. However, we were all very determined,” she said.

Ambika says it was indeed a matter of pride being one among five women who led their various contingents from the front at the Republic Day Parade. “We were introduced to each other and it was very encouraging to see women at the helm,” said Ambika, about the women leaders who led the all-women Assam Rifles contingent, who performed daredevil stunts, and who led an all-male contingent, among others.