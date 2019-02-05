Maha Kumbh Mela float flagged off in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Maha Kumbh Mela promotional vehicle was flagged off from the premises of The New Indian Express in Kochi on Monday. The promotion, which aims at familiarising people of South India with the mela, is being carried out by The New Indian Express in association with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department. The vehicle was flagged off by well-known spiritual speaker Dr N Gopalakrishnan.

The vehicle is first of the many promotional events that will be undertaken by The New Indian Express across South India. The promotional vehicle, which will travel around visiting various places in Kochi for 10 days, will later journey to other districts in the state.

According to Gopalakrishnan, the mela, which takes place every 12 years at Prayagraj at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati of the lore, dissolves the individuality of a person. “It is a place where people aren’t defined by their caste, creed or religion.

It is the largest gathering of people in the world that sends out a message of unity,” he said. “Over three crore people arrive for the five-day mela and take holy dip to cleanse themselves of their sins. A dip in the freezing cold water of the Prayag makes you one with nature who you realise is the true deity,” he said.

According to him, the one peculiarity of this mela is the reverse psychology in play.

“As everyone knows, whenever or wherever a crowd gathers a small trigger is enough to send them into a tizzy. However, at Prayag, there is no such emotion in play. The me, mine and myself dissolves into the you factor. It is simply amazing,” he said. According to him, Kumbh Mela teaches practical spirituality instead of theoretical.