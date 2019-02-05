Marketing is Kudumbashree's mantra this year

Deena Theresa By

KOCHI: Efficient marketing is a pivotal way to attract sales. With marketing as their primary target for the year 2019-20, the Kudumbashree Mission has slated a plethora of marketing strategies to promote their goods, increase existing sales, and create more employment opportunities.

In collaboration with Amazon Saheli, a project launched by the e-commerce platform in 2017 for promoting rural women entrepreneurs in India, products made by the micro enterprises of the Kudumbashree Mission are now available on the portal, Amazon.in. An increase in the demand for Kudumbashree products prompted such a necessity. "We will be uploading 110 products comprising kitchen equipment, toiletries, handloom products, and handicraft. For now, we have five products as part of the pilot project," said Sabu Bala, state assistant programme manager, marketing, Kudumbashree Mission.

The first order was placed from Himachal Pradesh. With market entry on e-commerce platforms, the Mission's agenda to gain a wider outreach is on it's way to success. "We've wanted to arrange different platforms to market Kudumbashree products. And we have had monthly and weekly markets, fairs, kiosks and nano markets. With the launch of ouronlineportal, w.kudumbashreebazaar.com, Kudumbashree supermarkets, and our current tie-up with Amazon Saheli, there would be an increase in production and sales, attracting more customers, and reducing poverty at our end," said Sabu.

An exclusive office, 'Amazon Saheli' in Thiruvananthapuram is set up for effective sales on the portal with five products perpetually stocked. Products would be replenished as per demand. To creating wider visibility for Kudumbashree products, that are known for their authenticity and credibility, Kudumbashree Supermarkets have been launched in the state. "A permanent outlet for Kudumbashree products in all 14 districts will be set up. Exclusive to Kudumbashree products, the first supermarket was inaugurated in Thiruvalla this year. March will see a supermarket in Ernakulam," said Sabu.

Sabu feels that despite their diverse range of products, marketing techniques of Kudumbashree were not up to the mark in the past few years. With Rs 1,000 crore allotted for Kudumbashree as per the budget, the Mission is intent on marketing. "We've involved ourselves with international fests. Production increases only via systematic marketing. Therefore, marketing is our agenda for this year," he added.