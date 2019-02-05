Home Cities Kochi

Marketing is Kudumbashree's mantra this year

In collaboration with Amazon Saheli, a project launched by the e-commerce platform in 2017 for promoting rural women entrepreneurs in India

Published: 05th February 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kudumbashree food stall B P Deepu

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Efficient marketing is a pivotal way to attract sales. With marketing as their primary target for the year 2019-20, the Kudumbashree Mission has slated a plethora of marketing strategies to promote their goods, increase existing sales, and create more employment opportunities. 

In collaboration with Amazon Saheli, a project launched by the e-commerce platform in 2017 for promoting rural women entrepreneurs in India, products made by the micro enterprises of the Kudumbashree Mission are now available on the portal, Amazon.in. An increase in the demand for Kudumbashree products prompted such a necessity. "We will be uploading 110 products comprising kitchen equipment, toiletries, handloom products, and handicraft. For now, we have five products as part of the pilot project," said Sabu Bala, state assistant programme manager, marketing, Kudumbashree Mission.

Illus  Express

The first order was placed from Himachal Pradesh. With market entry on e-commerce platforms, the Mission's agenda to gain a wider outreach is on it's way to success. "We've wanted to arrange different platforms to market Kudumbashree products. And we have had monthly and weekly markets, fairs, kiosks and nano markets. With the launch of ouronlineportal, w.kudumbashreebazaar.com, Kudumbashree supermarkets, and our current tie-up with Amazon Saheli, there would be an increase in production and sales, attracting more customers, and reducing poverty at our end," said Sabu. 

An exclusive office, 'Amazon Saheli' in Thiruvananthapuram is set up for effective sales on the portal with five products perpetually stocked. Products would be replenished as per demand. To creating wider visibility for Kudumbashree products, that are known for their authenticity and credibility, Kudumbashree Supermarkets have been launched in the state.  "A permanent outlet for Kudumbashree products in all 14 districts will be set up. Exclusive to Kudumbashree products, the first supermarket was inaugurated in Thiruvalla this year. March will see a supermarket in Ernakulam," said Sabu.

Sabu feels that despite their diverse range of products, marketing techniques of Kudumbashree were not up to the mark in the past few years. With Rs 1,000 crore allotted for Kudumbashree as per the budget, the Mission is intent on marketing. "We've involved ourselves with international fests. Production increases only via systematic marketing. Therefore, marketing is our agenda for this year," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marketing Kudumbashree Amazon Saheli Kudumbashree Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp