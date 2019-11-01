210 Nayarambalam families shifted to relief camps, fifth time in Oct

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Spending a day in a relief camp is a miserable experience for victims of natural disasters. Lack of facilities, including toilets, at many camps is the main cause for concern for many, especially women and the bedridden. However, for residents of Veliyathamparamabu near Nayarambalam, a coastal village here, there is no choice. In October alone, they have had to move to relief camps five times, for a total of 15 days. Thursday was the fifth time.

They were moved to the camp at Devivilasam School, popularly known as a ‘professional relief camp’, after seawater flooded their homes early morning on Thursday. Nearly 210 families – around 525 people, including 257 women, 228 men and 40 children – living in the coastal areas of Nayarambalam had to shift to the relief camps early in the morning after the waves pounded their small houses. In Kochi taluk, nearly 300 families have been shifted to relief camps.

The residents said the damaged seawall and the absence of breakwater have made their lives miserable. “The seawall was constructed several years ago and is completely damaged. Though there used to be 45 breakwaters between Cherai and Vypeen none exist now. The entire area will be submerged in a couple of years if authorities do not take proper steps to construct the seawall,” said TK Murali, a resident of Nayarambalam, whose house was partially submerged.

“How long can we survive in relief camps? This is the fifth time this month we are moving to the camp with our belongings. Though we submitted a memorandum to the MP, MLA and ministers, no proper action has been taken,” he said.

The residents said the clogged drains have also led to waterlogging in the area.

“If there was proper drainage network here, the erosion could be controlled to some extent. Almost all the drains are clogged due to accumulation of sand. Though there was a proposal to tar the road that links to the main road, it remains a non-starter. A huge disaster is waiting to happen if the authorities do not act,” said Devassykutty, another resident.

Sea erosion has affected nearly 300 houses in Kochi taluk. With toilets completely covered with sand brought by the waves it would take at least a week before the families return home.“The government spends crores of rupees on several projects. We are not seeking any infrastructure project here. We just want to feel safe and live in our house without fear,” said Murali.