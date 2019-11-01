Congress leader suspended for creating ruckus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress district leadership on Thursday suspended a local party leader for creating ruckus at the DCC office here at the meeting organised to observe the 35th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Thursday.DCC president and Ernakulam MLA T J Vinodh said Congress Ernakulam block vice-president Norman Joseph was suspended after he disrupted the meeting, thereby maligning the party’s image before the public.

Leaders said Norman, who reached the DCC office to attend the function, raised his voice demanding the removal of Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain while the meeting was under way. “Though the leaders attempted to pacify him, he verbally abused them,” said DCC vice-president Mohammed Shiyas, who had presided over the meet.

Jain as well as Congress leaders K Babu, Dominic Presentation and K P Dhanapalan were present at the time.Meanwhile, former Union Minister K V Thomas, who inaugurated the meeting, said the economic reforms of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre have come as blessings for only its favourite corporates.