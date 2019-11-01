Home Cities Kochi

KMRL ropes in Dutch guild to make 5 Kochi canals navigable

With even mild showers resulting in major waterlogging in the district, a lasting solution to the issue has assumed greater urgency.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With even mild showers resulting in major waterlogging in the district, a lasting solution to the issue has assumed greater urgency. Factoring in this, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has decided to fast-track the proceedings to implement its ambitious plan to clean up canals in the city and make them navigable.

Moving a step closer to the implementation of the Rs 1,364-crore project under which five major canals here will be made navigable through restructuring, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Thursday awarded the tender for the project’s concept, detailed design and supervisory services to a Netherlands-based consortium. As per the terms of the Rs 22.67-crore tender,  Antea Nederland BV and Unihorn will evaluate the existing DPR and draw up a comprehensive project report. The project is proposed to be completed within 42 months.    

The canal revamping project is part of the ‘Integrated Urban Regeneration and Development of Waterways in Kochi’ scheme. A top delegation from Holland led by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, which visited the city recently, had evinced interest in becoming part of development initiatives in Kerala.

“Every major city revamped its waterways and they are the lifeline. In Kochi, only 20 per cent of the waterways is being used for navigation. KMRL aims to bring back to life the city’s relationship with the canals,” said KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

The water project

Under the project there are five major canals - Edappally canal (11.23 km), Chilavannoor canal (11.023 km), Thevara-Perandoor canal (9.84 km), Thevara canal (1.41 km) and the Market canal (0.66 km). A total of 34.5 km will be covered.

KMRL is the implementation agency of the Rs 1,364-crore project
The Edappally canal will be the first to be renovated at Rs 226 cr
KMRL has signed an agreement with Bhavanam Foundation Kerala for arranging alternative housing facilities to people who will be evicted for the project

