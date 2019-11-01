Home Cities Kochi

Rain plays spoilsport during CBSE athletic meet

Rain played spoilsport on the first day of the 24th CBSE Inter-School Athletics Meet being held at Maharaja’s College stadium and St Albert’s College ground.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Participants getting drenched in the rain on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Rain played spoilsport on the first day of the 24th CBSE Inter-School Athletics Meet being held at Maharaja’s College stadium and St Albert’s College ground. The meet, which is being hosted by Perumbavoor Pragathi Academy, was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers V D Sadananda Gowda. 

In his inaugural address, the minister said, “Taking part in sports events will strengthen students to face future challenges.” According to him, the power of youth will make the country one among the mightiest in the world. “The Prime Minister has a lot of expectations from youngsters,” he added.

Though the meet started on a high note, torrential rain led to the cancellation of many events. With over 4,000 students from CBSE schools all over the state taking part in the meet, the time required to conduct each event exceeded the time limit, said the organisers. 

“Multiple heats had to be conducted. Rain made matters worse. We had to extend events into the break session and had to continue some events despite heavy shower,” said the organisers. Only three events could be held on the first day. The meet concludes on Saturday.

“The schedule has become very tight. We will have to finish maximum events on Friday. Since only three events were conducted on Thursday, even the points tally cannot be released,” they said. According to the organisers, chances are high that if the weather continues to be the same on Friday, the closing ceremony will have to be shifted to Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp