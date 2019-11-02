Home Cities Kochi

A ‘greenway’ to welcome tiny tots

The officials were thrilled after witnessing the response from parents and students.

Published: 02nd November 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a world where children are hooked to smartphones and technology, the officials in charge of Mulanthuruthy sector of Anganwadis in the state have set up a new path for the upcoming generation to follow. The ‘greenway celebration’ which was done as a part of ‘Praveshanolsavam’ celebration on Friday in 66 anganwadis of Tripunithura municipality and 35 anganwadis belonging to Udayamperoor panchayat was a refreshing opportunity for kids to learn about sustainability and nature-friendly celebrations.

By strictly adhering to the green protocol, school officials have done away with balloons and paper decorations. Instead, they went for “green decorations” like kuruthola, ola panthu, peeppi and toys made from coconut leaves for welcoming the new entrants. Almost 500 new comers were part of the events.

The officials were thrilled after witnessing the response from parents and students. “We charted out a plan at the sector-wise meeting of all anganwadis on October 29. Our primary aim was to convey the message of returning to our roots. We have proved that a plastic-free celebration is possible in Kerala. As we are executing it through the upcoming generation, the effects are bound to be better,” said Indu V S, Child Development Project Officer, Mulanthuruthy sector

However, many rue the lack of support from the government. “Plan fund for the project is relatively less compared to expenses. The official allocation for opening day programmes is a mere `200 per anganwadi. Each facility is struggling to source the required funds for distributing food and sweets for kids. For Gandhi Jayanti, this amount would further drop to `75. By turning to the green protocol, we were able to cut short the expenses and avoid the waste menace,” said another official.

