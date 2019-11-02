Chellanam caught between deep sea and deeper official lethargy

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Chellanam coastal villagers are condemned to suffer nature’s fury ranging from ‘Ockhi’ in 2017 to ‘Maha’ now. Worse still, the authorities are yet to learn any lesson from the disasters and have not taken any steps to prevent sea erosion, though Ockhi cyclone had washed off the entire village.

The residents observed a hunger strike on Thursday demanding a permanent solution against sea erosion and flooding at Chellanam.

Antony, a fishermen living behind Vellamkanni Matha chapel at Chellanam, said, “during Ockhi cyclone, our entire house was damaged and we repaired it at our own expense. The authorities promised a permanent solution by laying geotubes here. Though a geotube was installed near my house, it could not prevent seawater from entering the house. The residents and youth filled sandbags and placed them on the shore during the heavy rain on Thursday morning.

Houses are developing cracks and I do not know how to save my house,” he said. “Seawater incursion is usual during June and July. However, in recent years, the cyclones have started hitting the coast resulting in floods during November and December,” he said.

After Ockhi, the irrigation department was directed to install geotubes at five locations at Chellanam. However, after laying a geotube near Vellamkanni Matha chapel, the work was stopped due to a legal dispute between the irrigation department and the contractor.

Mercy Josy, president of Chellanam panchayat said, “recently, the High Court directed the contractor to complete the work in 10 days. The geotube may give relief from sea incursion if the contractor does quality work on time. Flooding is an unending issue and the water enters even my house,” she said. Several residents said no measures were taken to shift them to a safe place before the sea attack. No information was given about the relief camps.

“Though water entered the houses on Thursday morning, the relief camp was opened after it receded by afternoon. Most of the people preferred to stay in their own houses. If we were warned earlier, we could have moved our essential items to safer places. We do not know whether any relief camps have been started. Political leaders visit us during elections, but keep off when nature strikes,” said Saraswathi of Bazar at Chellanam.

