Credai demands single online platform to issue building approvals

The members said Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) did not formulate such a platform despite an earlier SC order.

Published: 02nd November 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Learning from the Maradu flat demolition issue, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Kerala chapter, has demanded a single online platform to issue building approvals and other sanctions across the state.

“With the court ordering the Maradu flat demolition, construction sector across the state is going through a bad phase. Investors are becoming reluctant to invest here. To come out of this mess, the state government should introduce an online platform for all required approvals. This will ensure zero human intervention in the process and reduce corruption,” said S Krishnakumar, chairman, Credai Kerala. 

The members said Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) did not formulate such a platform despite an earlier SC order. “In its verdict exempting Chilavannur DLF Riverside apartment from Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violation with a penalty of `1 crore on January 10, 2018, the bench had directed the KCZMA to set up a single-window mechanism in three months and submit a report. However, no action has been taken,” alleged P Z Thomas, environment consultant, Credai Kerala.   
 

