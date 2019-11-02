Four Kozhikode youths held with 10kg of ganja

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalamassery police on Friday seized 10kg of dry ganja from four youths at Pathadipalam. They have been identified as Kozhikode residents Nijith, 28, Muhammed Shakeel, 24, Satwan, 21, and Vysakh, 24.The cops said a night patrolling unit intercepted their vehicle at Pathadipalam around 5am. “When the team asked for the vehicle’s document, the occupants gave various excuses.

On suspicion, the team searched the car and found the bag in which the ganja was concealed in five airtight packets,” said an officer. The police suspect the group had been regularly supplies ganja in Kochi. “During interrogation, they told us the name of a Malappuram native who handed them the consignment. We have his phone number and will track him down soon,” said an official.

The cop said the youths were given a phone number, suspected to be of the client who was to receive the ganja. “The client was supposed to call the carriers after they reached Kalamassery. We believe the person must have abandoned the plan after getting wind of the arrest,” he said. The cops said the suspects have been booked in 17 cases, including theft, assault and robbery, registered in Kozhikode and Kannur.

“Vysakh is booked in eight theft cases, while Satwan has a theft, robbery and assault case each registered against him. Shakeel is booked in four cases of theft and a case of robbery, while Nijith has one theft case registered in his name,” said an official. They have been booked under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Ekm tops in NDPS cases

Ernakulam continues to top the state in the number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The data with the Excise Department reveals 726 NDPS cases were registered in Ernakulam till September this year. In all, the Excise registered 5,811 NDPS cases in the state till September. In second place was Palakkad with 604 cases, followed by Alappuzha and Thrissur with 543 cases each. With 174 cases, Kasaragod is at the last place. In 2018, 921 cases were registered in Ernakulam.