On-the-go goes gourmet

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The hunt for a well made juicy burger has brought many a food enthusiasts to their knees. It is just one of those food groups that looks deceptively simple but takes years of expertise. Even as continental fast food joints crop up in the city every other day, only a handful serve burgers that are just right to please a bun and patty loving heart. And parking itself firmly in the sparse list is the Blue Restro & Lounge of PGS Vedanta which is hosting a pizza and burger fest until November 17.

At first glance, the menu seems run-of-the-mill. But, on a closer look, one notices subtle nods to flavours and cuisines that make the items truly global. “The dishes on the menu are fusion preparations. Despite pizza being originally from Italy, we have added Asian and Mediterranean twists. Malai tikka pizza and dragon chicken pizza are two examples,” says Shivadas P M, executive chef at the hotel.

The marinara pizza is a seafood lover’s delight. Topped with squid, prawns and fish chunks, the meat complements the saucy and cheesy flavours of a traditional pizza. For vegetarians, the classic Neapolitan will not disappoint but the winner is the prosciutto E funghi, a salsa-like spread that covers a generous cheese base peppered with sliced mushrooms. Garnished with freshly chopped cilantro, the pizza retains the crunch of tomatoes rendering an incredible lightness to the bread.

Notwithstanding all the pizza options, a dining experience at the Blue Restro & Lounge would be incomplete without sampling at least one of their trademark burgers. Served with plentiful french fries and condiments like coleslaw and pickled vegetables, the most popular on-the-go food gets a gourmet makeover.

The double patty cheese burger is rather a conservative name for the giant beef overload that comes to you on a wooden slab. Quite intimidating, you have no option but to abandon your table etiquettes and just dig in. Stretch your mouth all you can and you still can’t bite into the entire burger at one go. Imagine a bun stacked with a couple of layers of veggies, a thick patty grilled with a cheese slice and sunny side up egg times two and it is sure to give you a food coma.

But the grilled BBQ vegetable is a real show-stealer, a fresh take on the modest vegetable burger, this one come with a mountain of sliced aubergines, zucchini, tomatoes and bell peppers glazed in balsamic vinegar as stuffing between the buns. The zesty veggies are a refreshing alternative to the traditional patty which is inconspicuously absent.

“All the elements that go into the burgers are prepared fresh by the chefs. We grill the patties only once the order is placed so the juices in the meat remain intact,” adds Shivadas.