Ex-govt officer found dead in well near Athani

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 79-year-old man, who retired as chief engineer from the Irrigation Department, was found dead in a well near Athani on Saturday morning. The deceased is Baburaj of Thottathil Veedu, Nedumbassery.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation suggested that it was a case of suicide. “He was reportedly facing a financial crisis for the past several months. This could have led him to take the extreme step,” an officer said. The body was found in a well near the Prayer Hall he owned near Athani. Police officers said that he used to pray there and spend the night in one of the rooms of there. The police said the death could have happened any time past midnight.

Receiving an alert from the local residents, the police and fire and rescue officials reached the spot and recovered the body. Police later found a suicide note from a table in his room, as per which he took the extreme step owing to financial issues. The postmortem was conducted at Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital and the body was handed over to relatives. Police registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC.