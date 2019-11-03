Home Cities Kochi

Ex-govt officer found dead in well near Athani

A 79-year-old man, who retired as chief engineer from the Irrigation Department, was found dead in a well near Athani on Saturday morning.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 79-year-old man, who retired as chief engineer from the Irrigation Department, was found dead in a well near Athani on Saturday morning. The deceased is Baburaj of Thottathil Veedu, Nedumbassery.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation suggested that it was a case of suicide. “He was reportedly facing a financial crisis for the past several months. This could have led him to take the extreme step,” an officer said. The body was found in a well near the Prayer Hall he owned near Athani. Police officers said that he used to pray there and spend the night in one of the rooms of there. The police said the death could have happened any time past midnight.

Receiving an alert from the local residents, the police and fire and rescue officials reached the spot and recovered the body. Police later found a suicide note from a table in his room, as per which he took the extreme step owing to financial issues. The postmortem was conducted at Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital and the body was handed over to relatives. Police registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp