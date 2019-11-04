By Express News Service

KOCHI: The APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation is organising a drawing competition for school students in the district on November 23 in connection with the 88th birth anniversary of the former President.

The competition will be held at St Joseph’s English Medium Higher Secondary School, CUSAT campus, Kalamasserry. Students will participate in different categories - Upper Primary (9.30-11.00), High School (11.30-1.00) and Higher secondary (2.00-3.30).

Only drawing sheet will be provided to the participants and watercolour should be used for colouring. Winners will be eligible to participate in the state-level competition. For registration and details, contact: 8593028593, 9847554577 or visit: apjfoundationmail@gmail.com