Protesters demand reinvestigation in Walayar case

KOCHI: IN the backdrop of the lapses in police investigation into the Walayar case, ‘For Justice’ -- a collective of commoners from Ernakulam district -- organised a protest in front of the Inspector General (IG) of Police office in Kochi on Sunday.

Demanding justice for the two minor girls who were found hanging, ‘For Justice’ sought a reinvestigation into the case. Azaya Shafi, president of ‘Women of Kochi’, inaugurated the protest.

“The Walayar case is not the first such crime. Many young girls across the country are being raped and silenced. Many a time, even if the parents know about the heinous atrocities committed against their children, they do not dare to speak out,” said Anwar, a neighbour of the victim’s family.

Anwar stated that the onus to come forward and speak against such crimes was on the parents. “In addition to a reinvestigation, the State government should also take action against the investigation officials who played foul,” said Shemeer Valavath, president of ‘For Justice’.

Around 30 persons, including noted film actor Jayasurya, took part in the protest held here at Marine Drive.

“Though we are a collective comprising around 200 members, they are scattered across the country. So they were unable to make it to the protest,” said Shemeer.