Rathayathra to reach cheriyapalli today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘rathayathra’ of the Jacobite faction to garner support from the public irrespective of religion and resist the Orthodox faction’s attempts to take over St Thomas church in Kothamangalam (Mar Thoma Cheriyapalli) was given a warm welcome at Kuruppampady, Vengoor, Cheranganal, Punnekad and Cheladu on Sunday.

The ‘rathayathra’ began on Saturday from Neryamangalam. It was given a reception at Oonukal, Nellimattom, Pothanikad and Varappetty the same day. On Monday, the vehicle will be brought to Cheriyapalli in a procession from Thangalam Junction. In a circular read out in Jacobite churches on Sunday, Catholicos Baselious Thomas I exhorted believers to welcome the ‘rathayathra’ and take part in it. “The good people of Kothamangalam have understood the reality of the situation and are considering the issues associated with the church as their own, On Monday, when the communal harmony ‘rathayathra’ reaches the church premises, arrangements should be made for our laity to join the procession from Thangalam till the church,” read the circular.

“We are getting a great reception from the public. They can understand our sorrow. Braving the rain, people are supporting our cause,” said Jomon Palakkadan, a parishioner. The ‘rathayathra’ also received the support of people belonging to other communities.