Three-day conclave on foetal medicine gets under way

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has made giant strides in the field of foetal treatment and diagnosis, according to the obstetrician and foetal cardiology expert Lindsey Allan. Addressing the inaugural function of ‘Cimar Pericon 2019’ -- the three-day conference on the latest trends in foetal medicine -- at the Grand Hyatt here on Sunday, Allan said, as a specialist doctor, every trip to India widens the horizons of her knowledge. The conference will witness paper presentations on topics related to healthy development of the foetus and managing foetal growth restriction.

“It was the realisation that foetal care and treatment need greater focus that Cimar Hospital set up a dedicated wing for foetal medicine in 2000. Since then, we have made Pericon a biannual affair ,” said organising chairman K K Gopinath.

Experts like Ashok Khurana, B S Ramamurthy, Bimal Sahani, Indraani Suresh, Mohit Shah, and Suresh Seshadri addressed the conference. According to Meenu Batra, organising secretary, Cimar Pericon 2019, the top names who shared their expertise with the delegates helped improve understanding of foetal medicine. This will help the medical experts concerned to put in a much better performance.