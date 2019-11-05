Home Cities Kochi

Disaster plan to be dusted off

10-member committee constituted for implementing plan   nDraft to be ready by mid-November  

Published: 05th November 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Disasters may be a thing of the past in Ernakulam with the authorities concerned waking up to the challenge in the wake of the recent floods.

The Kerala State District Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA)has decided to upgrade the four-year-old District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP) to facilitate, coordinate and monitor disaster management tasks. It will mobilise the resources and expertise of central and state-level departments, local self-governments, private sector, non-governmental organisations and community for the purpose, said officials.

The department which prepared the DDMP in 2015 did not have an action plan to deal with the flood and waterlogging issues. It also did not upgrade it every year.

 “Earlier, only 14 departments such as police, fire and rescue, revenue and health were part of the disaster management plan. But the situation has changed with the recent flood and Ockhi cyclone. The KSDMA will include several departments as stakeholders and each department will have a trained nodal officer. 
A 10-member advisory committee has been constituted for implementing the plan,” said Anjali Parameshwaran, hazard analyst, Ernakulam, DDMA.

The plan will be prepared in association with Sphere India, an NGO, and the draft will be ready by mid- November. 

The DDMP is divided into four parts. In the first, the basic details of the district and the vulnerable areas will be listed. 

The second part will mainly deal with disaster preparedness and the third will cover the equipment to be used during the crisis. The fourth part will explain the mock drill to be carried out during normal time. The DDMP will also include the flood-affected map in the report. “The project will be completed with public support and a meeting with them will be held before finalising it. Their opinions will be included in the plan,” said Anjali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp