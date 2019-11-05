Expert explains

Home Cities Kochi

The recommendations of the Majithia Wage Board for Journalists and  Non-Journalists were gazetted on November 11, 2011 under Gazette No 2532 (E).

By Justice K Chandru
Express News Service

The recommendations of the Majithia Wage Board for Journalists and  Non-Journalists were gazetted on November 11, 2011 under Gazette No 2532 (E). Dearness Allowance Base was kept as an exception to the change in implementation date, wherein the government maintained that DA was effective from July 1, 2010, only, when the basic pay structures were changed. While upholding the entire recommendation on February 7, 2014 (WP 246 of 2011), the Supreme Court after stating that ‘the recommendations are valid in law…there is no valid ground for interference’.

INS took advantage of the ambiguity in the judgment, and asked the newspaper owners to create a new DA Factor from November 11, 2011, and suggested 189 as DA Factor instead of 167 which was recommended by the Majithia Wage Board. This has resulted in 20% cut in dearness allowance pan-India for print media workers. Can DA factor be changed without changing the basic pay structure? Is not Gazette Notification (amendment) a prerequisite for changing the DA factor? Is not changing DA factor without getting it amended in the gazette comes under the purview of contempt of court clause?                 

S Madhavan

When the Wage Board recommendations are accepted by the Central government which gave a revised date of implementation and when that was challenged, the Supreme Court had endorsed the same in the following words: “the wages as revised/determined shall be payable from 11.11.2011 when the Government of India notified the recommendations of the Majithia Wage Boards.” Therefore, the question of challenging the revised date does not arise. Supreme Court has full power to do so. Further, a revision of DA is not connected to the revision of wages. What is fixed now is only the point for neutralization and the revised date of implementation.

The 2015 floods ravaged our Rail Nagar complex. The Tahsildar in Ambattur while sanctioning the relief of `5,000 for each family under direct bank credit deliberately overlooked our 406 applications, while sanctioning it to a near by area not affected by the floods. As a last step for my RTI enquiry he says that the relevant file is missing and no information be given which is but a ruse. Kindly advice the next course of action for getting the legitimate relief.                                  R Viswanathan
You could have moved the High Court in a Public Interest Litigation immediately after the relief was given to certain other section of the people of that area. Now it is too late.

I got married in January 2013.  After two months I came to know that my father-in-law was also a retired Justice of Madras High court. My wife is the daughter of his first wife whom he married during his law days in Kalpathy, Kerala. She had lot of property and it was handed over to him by my spouse’s grandmother. My wife wants to get the property back. How do we proceed?                                        Madhan
You cannot have the cake and eat it. If you want the properties back and that too in a less expensive way, your wife will have to file a partition suit in a civil court against her father.

Can a retraction of statement, under sec 67 of NDPS Act, if retracted in the open court and the same marked as the evidence, be rejected by the sane court in the final judgement if the accused has received legal advice from their advocate to do so?                                                         S Rasheed
An improper retraction can be rejected by the court.

A chemical name of a narcotic or psychotropic substance was not found in a sample sent for test by a chemical examiner and the same fact was admitted by the concerned chemical examiner in the open court. Can the same chemical examiner still give report that the samples are covered under NDPS Act? Will it be acceptable ?   

S Rasheed

If the chemical found on analysis is also a psychotropic substance and found in the list of prohibited items, then it is immaterial that the analysis of the sample ruled out the presence of particular chemical for which reference has been made.

