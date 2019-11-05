Home Cities Kochi

Foreign tourists give Ernakulam a miss

Travellers avoid a second visit as Kerala, unlike Singapore and Thailand, has nothing new to offer, say officials

Published: 05th November 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam has lost its pulling power as far as tourism is concerned with nature and global slowdown conspiring to keep many foreign tourists away.

The hospitality and the tourism sectors in the district are feeling the pinch and they do not see any immediate prospect of the revival of tourism due to other reasons too. The foreign tourists avoid a second visit as Kerala, unlike Singapore and Thailand, has nothing new to offer. There are no direct flights from

Europe or the US to Kochi and budget travellers do not find the local accommodation a pleasant experience either. The decline in overseas travellers was more or less made up by the rise in the number of domestic travellers to the district in the first half of the year. But the foreign travellers spend more and their vanishing act has hit hotels, shops and businesses, said industry sources. 

The foreign tourist arrivals declined by 3.06 per cent in Ernakulam district from January to June this year compared to the same period in 2018, as per the Tourism Department data. As many as 2,56,904 foreign tourists came in the first half of the year compared to 2,65,019 in 2018, a decline of 8,115. The decline is steep as it was only 0.59 per cent in the state in the same period. While 6,08,360 foreign tourists visited

Kerala till June 2018, the number was 6,04,789 this year. 
“The major decline happened in January and March. However, there was a steep increase in June. In the third quarter, we expect good growth with monsoon, Onam and snake boat races being promoted at the international level,” a tourism official said.

In total, 22,36,550 tourists visited the state in the first half of the current year compared to 19,79,259 in 2018. Ernakulam district recorded a substantial growth of 15.48 per cent in domestic tourism. In the first six months of the year, 19,79,646 domestic tourists visited the district compared to 17,14,210 in 2018. Across Kerala, the number of domestic tourists in the first six months increased by 11.68 per cent. “Foreign tourists yield more revenue from foreign exchange and spending. However, the Kerala tourism industry mostly thrives on domestic tourism. Nipah and flood can be a reason for the decline of foreign tourist arrivals to the district in recent times,” the official said.

Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) Kerala Chapter chairman Paulose Mathew said the troubled situation in Ernakulam will reflect in the tourism industry across the state. Kerala also fails to attract repeat travellers. “A foreign tourist hesitates to come again to the state as it offers nothing new while in countries like Singapore, destinations are upgraded and new facilities are added on a regular basis,” he said.

Similarly, there are no direct flights from Europe or the US to Kochi. “Reaching Kerala and residing in luxury hotels are expensive while countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives attract even budget travellers. So, only a policy change by the central and state governments can rejuvenate the tourism sector,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Kerala Tourism
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp