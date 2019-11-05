Manavedan continues to swim towards victory

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K Manavedan, a Class XI student of Rajagiri Higher Secondary School, Kalamassery, made the school proud by winning five gold medals in the 50th Kerala State Schools Aquatic Championship 2019, held in Thrissur from October 29 to November 1. Manavedan participated in the 50m, 100m, 200m breaststroke events and the 4x100 freestyle relay and 4x100 medley relay.

It was his first time in the state championship. “It was an exciting experience and I enjoyed it. I studied at Vidyodaya School till Class X, so I was familiar with just the South Zone events. The qualification stages at sub-district and district levels were easy but I had to work hard to win gold at the state level,” said Manavedan.

He will be representing the state for the 4x100 medley relay at the National Schools Aquatic Championship to be held in New Delhi from November 17-22. A resident of Thrikkakara, Manavedan started training in swimming at the age of three. “He had breathing issues during childhood.

That’s why we decided to send him for swimming training at the Cochin Suburban Club. His talent was noticed by the instructor. He was shifted to Rajagiri Swimming Academy as he started getting serious about the sport,” says Shalini K, his mother. It was on his trainers’ instruction that he focused on the breaststroke technique.

Manavedan’s father K Sivaprasad is a professor at Cusat, and Shalini is a Sanskrit teacher in Vidyodaya School.