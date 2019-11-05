Symposium held on rare genetic disorders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Parents of Rishikesh, a four-year-old boy diagnosed with Hurler syndrome, are praying that medicines are made available in time so that their son’s treatment can be started at the earliest. Hurler’s disorder is a rare Lysosomal Storage Disease (LSD), which is inherited genetically. Medicines for this rare ailment are extremely difficult to source.

“The disorder was diagnosed when he was one-and-a-half-years old. He often gets fever and stomachaches and we have to rush him to the hospital. Our only hope is that since the disorder was diagnosed at an early stage, it will be cured once the treatment starts to an extent,” said Vinod N, father of Rishikesh, a daily wager.

Vinod was speaking at an event organised by Lysosomal Storage Disorders Support Society (LSDSS), a Patient Advocacy group (PAG), in association with doctors of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), on Saturday. The event was aimed at raising awareness on Gaucher disease, on treating LSD and to support the Gaucher community.

Elaborating on the condition, Dr Sheela Nampoothiri, HoD of Pediatric Genetics at AIMS, said that Lysosomal Storage Disorders are a group of 50 rare inherited metabolic diseases that result from defects in lysosomal function. “These are disorders caused due to the inherited deficiency of lysosomal enzymes which lead to accumulation of waste within lysosomes. Some rare disorders like Gaucher, Pompe, and Fabry are treatable, while the others are difficult to diagnose and treat,” said Sheela.

A hefty amount

According to Sheela, as far as the common man is concerned, it is a challenge to gather the sum required for treating their children for a lifetime. “It requires nearly `45 lakh per year to treat a Pompe disorder-affected child who weighs 10 kg. As body-weight increases, the expenditure for treatment also increases,” said Sheela. As of now, 16 patients are being treated, in association with private companies funding for the disease, added Sheela.

Centre’s help sought

Diana C G, regional director of Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM), said that in August, they had approached the state government to include LSD diseases as well in the ‘Thalolam’ scheme of KSSM. “The state government alone cannot manage such a hefty sum, ranging from `50 lakh to `1.5 crore per year for a child. Centre’s intervention is also required for the same,” said Diana.