CUSAT faculty selected for Leadership for Academicians Program

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sunil K Narayanankutty, controller of examinations, and professor of the department of polymer science and rubber technology, Cusat, has been selected for the Leadership for Academicians Program (LEAP)-Phase II envisaged by Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

The session will be held at IIT Kharagpur from November 11 to 22 and at Cambridge University from January 6 to 10. The programme will fulfil a long perceived need for preparing senior faculty, for future governance roles as leaders in academic institutions. It is a fully sponsored programme by MHRD.