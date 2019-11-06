Jessica Chastain tapped to play renowned artist 

By Express News Service

Jessica Chastain is set to star in the comedy-drama, Losing Clementine, which will be directed by Argentine filmmaker Lucia Puenzo.

Based on Ashley Ream’s acclaimed novel and adapted by Better Call Saul writer Ann Cherkis, Losing Clementine is about world-famous artist Clementine Pritchard (Chastain) who, after flushing away her medicines, gives herself 31 days to tie up loose ends before committing suicide.

While checking off her bucket list, she uncovers secrets about her family and the tragedy that befell her mother and sister.

Losing Clementine will be produced by Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin alongside Freckle Films’ Chastain and Kelly Carmichael.