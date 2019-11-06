Home Cities Kochi

MEMU passengers to observe ‘black day’ today

According to him, the only way to end the travel woes is to run the MEMU service with 16 coaches instead of the ten that Ernakulam-Alappuzha train has.

Published: 06th November 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:01 AM

A crowded compartment in the Ernakulam-Alappuzha MEMU

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Commuters of Ernakulam-Alappuzha MEMU service are launching a series of agitation programmes against the stopping of the passenger services and reduction in the number of coaches on the train. As the first part of the agitation, the passengers have decided to observe black day on Wednesday.

“It has been decided to wear black bands and hold demonstrations at all the stations from Alappuzha to Ernakulam,” said Lions J, secretary, Friends On Rails. “Black banners and badges will greet everyone at the stations. We want an end to the torturous journey that the Railways have hoisted upon us,” he said. According to him, the only way to end the travel woes is to run the MEMU service with 16 coaches instead of the ten that Ernakulam-Alappuzha train has.

“The MEMU services in other states have 16 coaches. So, we can’t understand why the same service is being run with just 10 coaches in Kerala,” said Lions. “Of the ten boggies, three have been reserved for the ladies and three are first class. So, we just are left with four coaches. The ratio of passengers versus the coaches is skewed. They can at least allow those having season tickets to travel in the first-class coaches,” said Lions.

“Besides, increasing the number of coaches on the MEMU, we want a new service between Ernakulam - Kayamkulam also to be introduced to ease the passenger traffic,” he said. According to him, besides demonstrations, all passengers will be lodging complaints at the railway stations. “We will also mail the photographs of the agitations and complaints lodged to the Railways ministry. These will also be uploaded on Facebook and Twitter handles of the ministry,” he said.

