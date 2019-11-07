Home Cities Kochi

Justice Chitambaresh asks HC to make administrative decisions public

Calling transparency as the hallmark of justice, Justice Chitambaresh asked the Kerala High Court on Wednesday to post all decisions on administrative matters on its official website.  

Published: 07th November 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Chitambaresh speaking at the send-off function on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Calling transparency as the hallmark of justice, Justice Chitambaresh asked the Kerala High Court on Wednesday to post all decisions on administrative matters on its official website.  Exhorting the High Court to be the first in the country to do so, he said this will ensure that such decisions do not go against judicial verdicts.

Speaking at a full-court reference meeting in honour of his retirement, Justice Chitambaresh said that he has not left any judgment or review petition pending or re-opened any case reserved for judgment during his eight years at the High Court. Justice Chitambaresh also asked for more media access to the court. “This institution should not be insulated from the print and electronic media, as otherwise, the litigant public might be totally in the dark about what transpires in the court,” he said. 

During his time as the High Court judge, Justice Chitambaresh has given several landmark judgments. It was his verdict that allowed PSC not to extend the validity of the rank list notwithstanding the recommendation of government.

While deciding on empanelled drivers of KSRTC, he had ordered that such employees cannot be permitted to overstay in the post illegally denying the opportunity of candidates already in the PSC rank list for drivers’ post.

While heading a Division Bench, Justice Chitambaresh had granted permission to major teens to remain in a live-in relationship. The bench had observed that such partners cannot be separated by issuing a writ of a habeas corpus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp