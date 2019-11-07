Justice Chitambaresh asks HC to make administrative decisions public

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Calling transparency as the hallmark of justice, Justice Chitambaresh asked the Kerala High Court on Wednesday to post all decisions on administrative matters on its official website. Exhorting the High Court to be the first in the country to do so, he said this will ensure that such decisions do not go against judicial verdicts.

Speaking at a full-court reference meeting in honour of his retirement, Justice Chitambaresh said that he has not left any judgment or review petition pending or re-opened any case reserved for judgment during his eight years at the High Court. Justice Chitambaresh also asked for more media access to the court. “This institution should not be insulated from the print and electronic media, as otherwise, the litigant public might be totally in the dark about what transpires in the court,” he said.

During his time as the High Court judge, Justice Chitambaresh has given several landmark judgments. It was his verdict that allowed PSC not to extend the validity of the rank list notwithstanding the recommendation of government.

While deciding on empanelled drivers of KSRTC, he had ordered that such employees cannot be permitted to overstay in the post illegally denying the opportunity of candidates already in the PSC rank list for drivers’ post.

While heading a Division Bench, Justice Chitambaresh had granted permission to major teens to remain in a live-in relationship. The bench had observed that such partners cannot be separated by issuing a writ of a habeas corpus.