Kochi to host national conference on air quality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: NAPCON, the joint national conference of Indian Chest Society and National College of Chest Physicians, will be held from November 21 to 24 at Grand Hyatt, Kochi Bolgatty. The meeting will discuss measures to tackle the depleting air quality in the cities and strategies for management of consequential health issues including chronic respiratory diseases and other life-threatening diseases.

The national conference will hold a series of discussions regarding the type and mix of air pollutants, its concentration and intake level with special reference to the health emergency in Delhi and pollution levels exceeding standards in major cities in Kerala.

“An impact study will be carried out to identify the regional population-based health issues resulting from air pollution,” Dr C Ravindran, organising chairman, NAPCON and former principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode said.

