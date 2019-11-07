Home Cities Kochi

Law of adventures

Three couples based in Kochi have been chasing wanderlust for almost 25 years

Published: 07th November 2019 06:47 AM

By Likhitha P Nair 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Most of us harbour a dream to be globetrotters someday, eat all the great food and see the amazing landscapes. However, few of us get to live this dream, what with working stressful jobs and shouldering personal responsibilities. Nevertheless, if you are looking for some inspiration to go on a travelling spree, take the story of these three couples based in Ernakulam who have been filling their lifetime with unforgettable adventures from around the world. The couples, Jaju Babu and Vijayalakshmi, Ramakrishnan and Preethi Ramakrishnan, and Tom Thomas and Preethi Tom, began their journey began from the beaches of Lakshadweep in early 90s. 

In the two-and-half decades since, they have journeyed all over Asia, Europe, and America. To celebrate the silver jubilee of their wanderlust, the group recently visited South Africa, famous for its wildlife and beaches. “We had a blast with Jungle Safari for three days in Kruger National Park—the largest game reserve in the world. Johannesburg and Cape Town are historical cities that blend cultures, cuisines, and landscapes,” says 62-year-old Jaju Babu.

Five members of the group are advocates with private firms in the city, while Preeti Tom runs a playschool in her home. In Kerala, they have been to Kovalam, Kumarakom, Munnar, Thekkady, Wayanad up to Ullal near Mangaluru. They have visited major cities and tourist hubs in India including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ooty, Kodaikanal, Masinagudi and Goa among others. Dubai, Bali, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, America, Europe, and England are on the list of international locations they have wandered into.

 The team has a vast collection of pictures they have clicked at historic landmarks from around the world—like the Cape of Good Hope, Eiffel Tower, Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, and next to the Nelson Mandela statue in Johannesburg. 

The couples’ children join them now on journeys as well. “They are completely supportive of our travels,” says Jaju. Their WhatsApp community tag, ‘travelawyers’ is an inspiration to those who complain about tough jobs and lack of time. “We travel during long vacations mostly—including Christmas or Onam. We create the whole travel plan, from looking at travel websites and charting out spots to visit, to planning out the itinerary. We plan for these journeys around the year,” he adds. 

The group does focus on why travel is more than just a hobby. More than creating memories, they can uplift your spirit and bring in a lot of energy, he adds. “It is a stress buster. Seeing good places, trying out cuisine and seeing new cultures will change you and open your mind. We feel extremely refreshed after every journey,” Jaju concludes. 

Being Travelawyers
Lawyers by profession, their journey began  25 years ago. The group’s 
WhatsApp community tag, ‘travelawyers’ is a source of inspiration for those who complain about tough jobs and lack of time.

