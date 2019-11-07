‘Oneness’ comes to the aid of stray dogs in city

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Every once a while, we come across an extraordinary heartwarming story of an animal’s compassion towards its master. However, hundreds of stray animals meet tragic ends every day on the streets. While most people don’t shy away from shelling out thousands of rupees to shop for pets with a high pedigree, city-based Oneness Foundation, in collaboration with Dhyan Foundation and Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), Delhi is all set to conduct a stray and rescue animal adoption drive at Rajendra Maidan this Sunday.

“Around 50 orphaned puppies, kittens and abandoned dogs will be up for adoption. While some animals are being brought in from the shelter run by Dhyan near Mattancherry, a sizeable number are being taken care of at foster homes we are associated with.

Most people dump puppies and kittens in sacks at foster homes which is a sad thing. Most homes are not equipped to house too many rescues so we are hoping to find these animals a safe and permanent abodes through the drive,” says Ashwini Prem, founder of Oneness, the non-profit which rescues and rehabilitates strays.

The upcoming event is the third adoption drive organised by the foundation. “The first was conducted for rescued dogs in the aftermath of the 2018 flood. The second was in January which was a roaring success as we managed to get 60 animals adopted,” adds Ashwini.

Programme partner with the event, FIAPO will be deploying volunteers during the drive to screen willing pet owners. “People will be required to bring their identity cards if they want to take home an animal. They would also have to fill an adoption form for the same,” says Krishna Priya, coordinator at FIAPO.