Robotic surgeries give on-the-dot results

KOCHI: The last few years saw Kochi evolving into a major healthcare destination in the country, thanks to the most modern technology available. Now, taking a giant leap forward, the city has marked its space on the global medical map, aided by the state-of-the-art robotic technology available here.Of the three hospitals in the state equipped with robotic technology, two are in the city and they are witnessing a steady increase in the number of patients opting for the procedure.

Stats speak

According to figures available with Amrita Institute of Medical Science (AIMS), 470 robot-assisted surgeries were carried out in the hospital till November this year. The figure was 407 in 2018 and 359 in 2017. Aster Medcity, another hospital equipped with the facility, has seen 530 similar surgeries over the last three years. So far, a total of over 800 surgeries were carried out. Every year, there is a 20 per cent increase in the number of patients opting for the procedure.



Advantages

Though the facility began to be used in the city from 2013, there weren’t many takers initially due to the apprehensions patients and relatives shared about the procedure. “Many had issues about a machine performing the surgery, but the advantages, including the precision and non-invasive nature of the procedure, won them over. Of course, we had to teach them that the procedures are monitored by the doctor himself,” says a spokesperson of AIMS.

According to Dr Kishore T A, consultant urologist, Aster Medcity, robotic surgeries are risk-free with better outcomes. “Besides less bleeding and non-invasive, robotic surgeries are easier on the patient too,” he adds.

“Robotic surgery with its superior 3D vision and small and precise instruments allow a surgeon to do complicated procedures like cancer surgery with great accuracy. At the same time, the smaller incisions and lesser tissue damage allow patients to recover faster than from a normal surgery. He/she requires less hospital stay as compared to manual surgeries too,” says Dr Anupama R of Department of Gynaecologic Oncology, AIMS.

Ever since the technology was first introduced in Kochi, robot-assisted surgical procedures have undergone changes. “Though it’s too early to have major advancements in technology used for the process, minor fine-tunings have happened. In the coming days, better technology will help patients get better treatment,” adds Dr Kishore. The procedure costs around Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh more than the conventional method.

Influx of patients

With Kochi making a mark, the number of patients flying down to avail the benefits of robot-assisted surgical procedures is on the rise. While Dr Kishore says over 10 per cent of his patients are international, there is also a marked increase in patients from other states.

“There are patients who come in from Oman and Nepal. Neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh contribute equally. They have heard about the benefits of robotic surgery and the work we do. This is bound to grow in the coming days,” says Dr Anupama.

