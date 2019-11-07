Home Cities Kochi

Service centre offers replacement to owner after car vanishes

For C I Subair, a resident of Kaloor, it seemed like any other normal service of his car. 

Published: 07th November 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI:  For C I Subair, a resident of Kaloor, it seemed like any other normal service of his car. Only that there was a bad twist -- he received a call from the service centre informing him that his vehicle was missing.The story gets more bizarre. According to Subair, he used to carry out the service of his vehicle at Thoppumpady. This time, he was lured by discounts in labour and service charges at an authorised Hyundai service centre at Kakkanad.

He sent the 2015 model Hyundai i20 Active car for service on October 22. He was told to pick the vehicle after the service was completed on October 26. When Subair told the service centre about a repair on the backside body, the service centre officials told him that it would be completed within two days. However, after three days, on October 29, an office stafffer informed him the car had been missing from the showroom for the past two days.

“They took the vehicle by 9.50 am from my house and their records on the ledger at the service centre cited that the vehicle entered the compound by 10.30 am. They also told me that the vehicle was handed over for body repair on October 26. I have informed the matter to Hyundai’s regional office in New Delhi. However, there is no action so far. Following this, I lodged a complaint before Thrikkakara ACP and CI stating that my vehicle was missing from the service centre. Meanwhile, the service centre authorities filed a complaint that a theft had occurred at their centre. No other vehicle was reported missing from the workshop,” said Subair.

The service centre offered Subair a similar used car which covered less than 31,000 km as a replacement for the missing one. However, he refused it. “I told them that I handed over the car for service and not for sale. Interestingly, when the ACP summoned me for talks, the police also asked me to accept the offer as it is a better way,” Subair added. The original copies of the documents, RC book, insurance and driving licence of Subair are also now with the service centre.

When contacted, Thrikkakara police said an investigation in the case was underway. “We have recorded the statements of the staff of the service centre who were on duty on the said day,” said an officer.The service centre authorities filed a complaint before the police on October 29. “The vehicle was in the compound since we left the service centre on October 26. We came across the theft only on October 28 as 27 was Sunday. Though two security staff members were on duty at night, the CCTV cameras were not working,” said the manager of the service centre.

