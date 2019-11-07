Home Cities Kochi

Sub-dist school festival: St Teresa’s CGHSS leads in HS, HSS sections

Ernakulam sub-district school festival which began on Tuesday, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Mayor Soumini Jain at SH Higher Secondary, Thevara.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Students of St Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam, performing ‘Elakal Pacha’ during the drama competition at the sub-district school fest on Wednesday | A Sanesh 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ernakulam sub-district school festival which began on Tuesday, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Mayor Soumini Jain at SH Higher Secondary, Thevara. At the end of day-two of the four-day festival, St Kacheripady Antony’s English Medium LP School was leading the points table in the lower primary (LP) section, Kadavanthra St Joseph’s UPS tops the chart in the upper primary (UP) section. St Teresa’s CGHSS was leading in both high school (HS) and higher secondary school (HSS) sections.

A contestant performs mohiniyattam in
the HS section at St Thomas HSS,
Perumanoor | A Sanesh

Over 3,000 students from various government and aided schools are taking part in over 341 events in LP, UP, HS and HSS sections.The second day of the festival saw students battling it out on the stages set up in 12 venues in and around Thevara.

“Stage events like mime, skit and drama in the UP, HS and HSS categories were conducted on Wednesday,” said Naveen Puthushery, publicity convenor, Ernakulam sub-district school festival.

“Arabic festival (LP and UP) and  Sanskrit festival (LP, UP, HS and HSS) too began on Wednesday,” he said. The venues, especially those where dance events were conducted, wore a colourful look.“Competitions in carnatic music, malayalam recitation, mapilapattu, keralanadanam, kuchipudi, mohiniyattam, thiruvathira and bharatanatyam in the UP, HS and HSS sections were also conducted,” said the publicity convenor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp