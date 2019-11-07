Sub-dist school festival: St Teresa’s CGHSS leads in HS, HSS sections

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam sub-district school festival which began on Tuesday, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Mayor Soumini Jain at SH Higher Secondary, Thevara. At the end of day-two of the four-day festival, St Kacheripady Antony’s English Medium LP School was leading the points table in the lower primary (LP) section, Kadavanthra St Joseph’s UPS tops the chart in the upper primary (UP) section. St Teresa’s CGHSS was leading in both high school (HS) and higher secondary school (HSS) sections.

A contestant performs mohiniyattam in

the HS section at St Thomas HSS,

Perumanoor | A Sanesh

Over 3,000 students from various government and aided schools are taking part in over 341 events in LP, UP, HS and HSS sections.The second day of the festival saw students battling it out on the stages set up in 12 venues in and around Thevara.

“Stage events like mime, skit and drama in the UP, HS and HSS categories were conducted on Wednesday,” said Naveen Puthushery, publicity convenor, Ernakulam sub-district school festival.

“Arabic festival (LP and UP) and Sanskrit festival (LP, UP, HS and HSS) too began on Wednesday,” he said. The venues, especially those where dance events were conducted, wore a colourful look.“Competitions in carnatic music, malayalam recitation, mapilapattu, keralanadanam, kuchipudi, mohiniyattam, thiruvathira and bharatanatyam in the UP, HS and HSS sections were also conducted,” said the publicity convenor.