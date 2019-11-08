Breaking the ice, bishops given ceremonial sendoff

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the revolt, it was a day of breaking the ice. Bishops, who raised the bogey of protest against Cardinal George Alenchery, were given a ceremonial sendoff at a function held at St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica here on Thursday.Bishops of the Archdiocese Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath, Mar Jose Puthenveetil and Bishop Jacob Manathodath, who were transferred from the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, were given the send off after a Holy Mass.

While Manathodath served as Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese, Adayanthrath was the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese for the past 17 years. Puthenveetil also served as an Auxiliary Bishop.Adayanthrath will take charge as Bishop of Mandya diocese in Karnataka and Puthenveetil is the new Bishop of Faridabad. Manathodath is the new Bishop of Palghat.

The trio led the revolt against Cardinal Alenchery in the controversial land deals.