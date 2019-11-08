Home Cities Kochi

Puthuvype LPG project’s risk underplayed: Study

The study also revealed that densely populated urban settlements and tourism hotspots like Fort Kochi and Fort Vypeen fall under the threat one zone.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Community Vulnerability Assessment study conducted by leading risk and safety expert and former UN Environment Programme consultant Sagar Dhara of Hyderabad-based Cerana Foundation has found that risk posed by IOCL’s proposed LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvype is significantly higher than the computation made by the company.

The study also revealed that densely populated urban settlements and tourism hotspots like Fort Kochi and Fort Vypeen fall under the threat one zone. Therefore, the IOCL project endangers lives and property way beyond Puthuvype.“The maximum threat one is a 3.5-km radius zone rather than the 600 - 700 m radius claimed by IOCL. The glaring omission in the PDIL study is not considering the possibility of a leak from the 2.8-km-long pipeline from the jetty to the IOCL LPG terminal,” reads the report revealed by Sagar Dhara, former head of state government’s Disaster Management Centre.

He also said IOCL’s project consultant should be blacklisted and fined a sum of Rs 10 crore for criminal negligence of public safety. The study was conducted using ALOHA (Areal Locations of Hazardous Atmospheres version 5.4.7), an advanced hazard modelling software used by the world’s top organisations. “The sad truth is that only when punitive action is taken do companies and project consultants take interest in matters that concern the environment or public safety. Moreover, when it comes to these matters, there is not much difference between the public sector and privately owned corporations,” Sagar told media persons here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp