Six airguns seized from Palakkad native at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit has seized six airguns from a passenger at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Nedumbassery. The incident occurred on Wednesday when a Palakkad native from Dubai was intercepted after Customs officials checked his baggage.

The airguns were found concealed in various parts of the baggage of the passenger, a customs officer said. "In the interrogation, the passenger claimed that he purchased the airguns from Dubai for a rifle club in Palakkad. He also possessed the receipt of purchase," the officer at CIAL said.

However, the Customs Unit has decided to cross-check with ballistic experts to confirm whether the seized arms and ammunition are of the airgun category. "The passenger did not declare the possession of airguns in his baggage. Similarly, the airguns were concealed in disassembled form. We have sent the seized airguns to the forensic laboratory for a detailed examination. An investigation team has also been formed to probe the matter further. The Palakkad native was released after the interrogation," the officer said.